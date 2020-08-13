Sections
Home / Education / AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 194 vacancies of Junior residents. Out of which 82 vacancies are for unreserved category, 50 for OBC, 31 for SC, 18 for EWS, and 13 for ST category.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 13:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: The online registration for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi recruitment to fill various junior resident vacancies will end on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at aiimsexams.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 194 vacancies of Junior residents. Out of which 82 vacancies are for unreserved category, 50 for OBC, 31 for SC, 18 for EWS, and 13 for ST category.

Educational Qualification:



1. Candidates should have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI.



2. Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency (Non-Academic) i.e. 30.06.2020 will be considered. It implies that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) between 01.07.2017 to 30.06.2020 only will be considered.

3. DMC/DDC Registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s a direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian tricolour to be hoisted in Niagara falls on August 15
Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
TMC leader dons PPE to take man with Covid-19 symptoms to hospital
Aug 13, 2020 14:42 IST
Self-reliance in defence sector far more crucial than any other field: Rajnath Singh
Aug 13, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.