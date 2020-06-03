AIIMS Entrance Admit Card for July- August session to be released today, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi will release the admit card for its entrance exam for July/ August session 2020 today. Candidates who have applied for AIIMS entrance exam will be able to download their admit cards online at aiimsexams.org. The exam will be conducted on June 11.

The AIIMS entrance admit card will be uploaded on the official website by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier the AIIMS entrance exam was scheduled to be held on June 5 which has been postponed to June 11 due to Covid-19.

“The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice & subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration” after Login with credentials. The admit card will be uploaded on Wednesday, the 3rd June, 2020 by 05:00 pm,” the official notification reads.

“All advisories / guidelines of Govt. of India, regarding social distancing and sanitization will be followed at all examination centres,” the notice further reads.

How to download AIIMS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Click on the admit card link scrolling on the top of homepage

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.