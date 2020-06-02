Sections
AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 postponed, to be conducted on June 11, admit card tomorrow

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) entrance examination for July - August session 2020 has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 5 which will now be conducted on June 11.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 update (ANI)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi entrance examination for July - August session 2020 has been postponed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 5 which will now be conducted on June 11. The exam. The examination will be conducted from 1 to 2 pm on June 11. Admit card will be released on Wednesday June 3 by 5 pm.

“The best possible examination city has been allotted to the candidates as per choice & subject to availability. The candidates are required to check allotted city on “MyPage” of “Final Registration” after Login with credentials. The admit card will be uploaded on Wednesday, the 3rd June, 2020 by 05:00 pm,” the official notice reads.

“All advisories / guidelines of Govt. of India, regarding social distancing and sanitization will be followed at all examination centres,” the notice further reads.

Check official notice here



