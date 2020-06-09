Sections
Home / Education / AIIMS Entrance Exams 2020: Kerala CM urges Union Health Minister to allow candidates to get centres within state

AIIMS Entrance Exams 2020: Kerala CM urges Union Health Minister to allow candidates to get centres within state

Kerala Cief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s intervention to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state to avoid inter-state travel in view of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 09:14 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

AIIMS Entrance Exam 2020 (ANI)

Kerala Cief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday requested Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s intervention to allow candidates for AIIMS entrance examination to get centres within the state to avoid inter-state travel in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has come to notice that entrance examination for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to be held on June 11, 2020. Many candidates from Kerala who had opted Thiruvananthapuram as the centre, have got centres in the state of Tamil Nadu,” Vijayan wrote in a letter to the Union Health Minister.

“In view of the pandemic which is still persisting, it is not advisable to compel candidates to travel inter-state to write the entrance examination,” he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister has requested Dr Harsh Vardhan for urgent intervention in the matter so that the candidates are allowed the centres of their choice in the current situation.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

These Android apps could become a privacy nightmare for you
Jun 09, 2020 09:21 IST
Fuel prices hiked for 3rd straight day; petrol costlier by 54 paise, diesel by 58 paise
Jun 09, 2020 09:20 IST
Covid-19: Google Maps gets a massive update
Jun 09, 2020 09:17 IST
How to keep your WhatsApp number out of Google Search
Jun 09, 2020 09:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.