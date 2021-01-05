AIIMS INI-CET 2nd round of counselling result 2021 declared, here’s direct link

Sections
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday released the result of second round of seat allocation for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 counselling on its official website.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday released the result of second round of seat allocation for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 counselling on its official website. Candidates can check the result online at aiimsexams.org. The AIIMS INI-CET seat allotment list contains details like roll number, rank, category, the institute, and course allotted to the candidates.

“The 2nd Round Online Seat Allocation for MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years)/MDS, January 2021 Session of Institutes of National Importance, namely, AIIMS-New Delhi, -Bhopal, -Bhubaneswar, -Jodhpur, -Patna, -Raipur, -Rishikesh; JIPMER Puducherry; NIMHANS Bengaluru and PGIMER Chandigarh is based on choices exercised by the provisionally eligible candidates from 11:00 am 31.12.2020 to 5:00 pm 01.01.2021,” the official notice reads.

Steps to check INI CET 2021 result 2020:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.org

Click on the INI CET Round two result link available in the ‘Important announcement’ section

INI CET counselling result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Search for Your INI CET rank

Direct Link to check AIIMS INI-CET result

