AIIMS INICET Result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

INI CET Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to declare the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on November 27

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 13:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of AIIMS Delhi.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to declare the result of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2021 on November 27. The candidates who had appeared in the exam will be able to check their result through the official website- aiimsexams.org. The INICET 2020 was conducted on November 20 in computer based test mode.

How to check INICET Result 2021: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the result tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Check the result notification that reads “Percentile Secured by the Candidates of INI CET courses [MD/ MS/ MCh(6 yrs)/ DM(6 yrs)/ MDS] Jan-2021 Session”



Step 4: Key in your registration id, password

Step 5: Your INICET Result will be displayed on screen

Step 6: Download and take its print out for further reference.

