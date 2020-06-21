Sections
AIIMS PG Counselling rounds begins, check full schedule here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the mock of first round of Counselling for PG Entrance July session admission. Check full details and important dates here.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 14:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS PG Counselling rounds begins (HT File)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the mock of first round of Counselling for PG Entrance July session admission. The mock round will be held between June 21 and 23. The seat allocation for the first round will be announced on June 24. After the mock round, the eligible candidates will be able to fill their choices of institute and subject/speciality on June 25 and 26. The result will be announced on June 30. The seat allocation will be done in order of merit and according to choices made by the candidates

Candidates who are allocated seats in the first round of counselling will have to accept seat online from July 1 to 6. The second round of counselling will begin from July 7. Candidates will have to submit their choices by July 11. It’s result will be out on July 15. The second round of Counselling will be held between July 16 to 21.

There will not be any fee for Online Seat Allocation (AIIMS & subject/specialty)/Counselling Process in this session.

Check important dates here:



1st round of counselling



Exercising of Choices (AIIMS and subject/speciality) Mock of 1 st Round --- From: 21.06.2020, 11.00 am (Sunday) to 23.06.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)



Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round 24.06.2020 (Wednesday) 3 Exercising of Choices (AIIMS and subject/speciality) for 1st Round From: 25.06.2020, 11.00 am (Thursday) to 26.06.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Friday)

Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round 30.06.2020 (Tuesday) 5 Online Acceptance of allocated seat From: 01.07.2020, 11.00 am (Wednesday) to 06.07.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Monday)

Submission of Documents/DD at allotted AIIMS From: 01.07.2020, 11.00 am (Wednesday) to 07.07.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)

2nd round of counselling

Exercising of Choices (AIIMS and subject/speciality) for 2 nd Round From: 10.07.2020, 11.00 am (Friday) to 11.07.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Saturday)

Announcement of seat allocation of 2 nd Round 15.07.2020 (Wednesday)

Online Acceptance of allocated seat From: 16.07.2020, 11.00 am (Thursday) to 21.07.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)

Submission of Documents/DD at allotted AIIMS From: 16.07.2020, 11.00 am (Thursday) to 22.07.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Wednesday)

3rd Round of Counselling

Exercising of Choices (AIIMS and subject/speciality) for 3 rd Round From: 25.07.2020, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 27.07.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Monday)

Announcement of seat allocation of 3 rd Round 30.07.2020 (Thursday)

Online Acceptance of allocated seat From: 31.07.2020, 11.00 am (Friday) to 05.08.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Wednesday)

Submission of Documents/DD at allotted AIIMS From: 31.07.2020, 11.00 am (Wednesday) to 06.08.2020 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)

Check information brochure here

