Sections
Home / Education / AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 admit card released at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 admit card released at aiimsexams.org

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at aiimsexams.org.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 13:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS PG entrance exam 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS, on Friday, released the admit card for the AIIMS PG course (MD/MS/MCh(6YRS)/DM(6YRS)/MDS) entrance examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at aiimsexams.org.

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 11, 2020. In view of the pandemic, the institute has decided to conduct the examination in more than 150 cities spread across the country.

“The admit card has been modified. It will contain a declaration related to Covid-19. Please note that no-one shall be denied permission to appear for examination, unless it violates the directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) effective on the day of examination in relation to covid-19 and instructions mentioned in Prospectus and Admit Card for the same. The admit card shall have barcode for touch free entry,” reads the official notice.



Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dad’s hilarious review about daughter’s pretend-restaurant goes viral
Jun 06, 2020 14:22 IST
Sovereign Gold Bond to open on Monday, issue price fixed at Rs 4,677/gm
Jun 06, 2020 14:21 IST
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Jun 06, 2020 14:29 IST
Novak Djokovic calls rules for return of US Open ‘extreme’ for players
Jun 06, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.