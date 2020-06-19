AIIMS PG Entrance Result 2020 declared at aiimsexams.org, check merit list, full details here

Sections
AIIMS PG Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has declared the result for its PG entrance exam conducted for July session admission on its official website at aiimsexams.org. The exam was conducted on June 11 fir AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Rishikesh and Raipur.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIIMS PG Entrance Result 2020 out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has declared the result for its PG entrance exam conducted for July session admission. The exam was conducted on June 11 fir AIIMS Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Rishikesh and Raipur.

Candidates whose Roll number is there in the selection list are eligible for online seat allocation/Counselling. Candidates other than those who are not mentioned in the list can view their rank and percentile in the website www.aiimsexams.org after navigating through the Academic tab using their login credentials from today, June 19.

The mock round of online subject allocation/ Counselling is expected to begin from Sunday, the 21st June, 2020 followed by subsequent rounds of online subject allocation/counselling. The details will be available at www.aiimsexams.org.

The verification of OBC/EWS certificates shall be done prior to the allotment of subject in first round of online counselling on the basis of certificate uploaded as per Important Notice No.75/2020 dated June 14.



“Admission to various Postgraduate Courses (MD/MS/DM6Yrs/M.Ch. 6Yrs/MDS) in AIIMS New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur & Rishikesh for the July 2020 Session is through Online Subject Allocation/Counselling process of AIIMS, New Delhi. All candidates are requested to familiarize themselves and follow all instructions related to online seat allocation/ counselling,” reads the official notice.

There will be no counselling for Foreign/Sponsored Candidates.

Click here to check AIIMS PG Entrance Merit List

