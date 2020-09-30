AILET answer key 2020 released at nludelhi.ac.in, here’s direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) on Tuesday released the provisional answer keys of All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 along with the Question Papers on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the AILET 2020 examination can check the answer key, and question papers online at nludelhi.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the AILET 2020 examination on September 26, 2020. The examination is held for admissions B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M. courses for the academic year 2020-21.

“The candidates who appeared in AILET 2020 are requested to go through the AILET 2020 Provisional Master Answer Keys and suggestions/grievances regarding answer key, if any, may be sent to the University at email address ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in latest by 5:00 P.M. on 30th September 2020, clearly mentioning the name of the programme and Sr. No. of the question,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check NLU AILET answer key 2020.

How to check NLU AILET answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at nludelhi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notification - Question Booklets with Provisional Answer Keys (Dt. 29/09/2020)”

A PDF file will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check the answer key and question papers

Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.