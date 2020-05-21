Sections
Home / Education / AIMA MAT 2020 admit card for May 25 exam released at mat.aima.in

AIMA MAT 2020 admit card for May 25 exam released at mat.aima.in

Candidates who have registered for the MAT 2020 exam can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIMA MAT 2020 admit card. (Screengrab)

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MAT 2020 exam can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

AIMA will be conducting the MAT 2020 in online mode with students writing it from their home on May 25, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh
May 21, 2020 19:50 IST
You won’t believe who wins this fight between a tiny frog and a leopard
May 21, 2020 19:49 IST
Covid-19 update: UK deaths cross 36,000, including 695 Indians
May 21, 2020 19:48 IST
Celebs worried about their parents safety
May 21, 2020 19:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.