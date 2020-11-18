Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AIMA MAT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link

AIMA MAT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link

AIMA MAT admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2020 can download their admit cards online at mat.aima.in.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 18:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIMA MAT admit card 2020. (Screengrab)

AIMA MAT admit card 2020: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test 2020 on the official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2020 can download their admit cards online at mat.aima.in. The association conducts the MAT for admission to various postgraduate management programmes. This year, MAT will be conducted as an internet-based test in remote-proctored mode.

The association will conduct the MAT 2020 examination between November 21 and 23, 2020.

Direct link to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020.



How to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020:



Visit the official website at mat.aima.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for MAT IBT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AIMA MAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Nov 18, 2020 18:14 IST
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 18, 2020 18:27 IST
‘Elections during my term will be held on time,’ says Sunil Arora
Nov 18, 2020 18:02 IST
‘Twitter has apologised in writing for ‘Ladakh in China’ error,’ says Meenakshi Lekhi
Nov 18, 2020 17:15 IST

latest news

Top seeds Aditya, Harleen clinch titles of AITA U-16 tournament
Nov 18, 2020 18:28 IST
BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 18, 2020 18:27 IST
Universities of Takshashila, Nalanda can provide inspiration to deal with today’s challenges: President Kovind
Nov 18, 2020 18:17 IST
Unbowed by Covid-19, Paris store lights up Christmas display
Nov 18, 2020 18:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.