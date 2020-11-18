AIMA MAT admit card 2020 released at mat.aima.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AIMA MAT admit card 2020: The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for Management Aptitude Test 2020 on the official website.

Candidates who have registered for the AIMA MAT 2020 can download their admit cards online at mat.aima.in. The association conducts the MAT for admission to various postgraduate management programmes. This year, MAT will be conducted as an internet-based test in remote-proctored mode.

The association will conduct the MAT 2020 examination between November 21 and 23, 2020.

Direct link to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020.

How to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card for MAT IBT”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AIMA MAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.