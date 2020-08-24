AIMA MAT IBT 2020 admit card released at mat.aima.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for MAT IBT 2020 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the MAT IBT 2020 exam can download their admit card online at mat.aima.in.

AIMA will conduct the Management Aptitude Test 2020 from August 27 to September 2, 2020. The examination will be held as a Remote Proctored Internet Based Test.

Direct link to download the AIMA MAT admit card 2020.

How to download AIMA MAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, go to the ‘Download/View’ tab and click on “MAT Admit Card” link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.