Sections
Home / Education / Air educational programmes on TV, radio: Maharashtra minister writes to Centre

Air educational programmes on TV, radio: Maharashtra minister writes to Centre

Gaikwad said that if the central government gives 12 hours and 2 hours slots to the states through television and radio respectively, then it will help the students living in rural areas.

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Mumbai

(HT File)

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday wrote a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar asking him to grant 12-hour slot on DD National, 2-hour slot on radio for education of children amid lockdown across the country.

Gaikwad said that if the central government gives 12 hours and 2 hours slots to the states through television and radio respectively, then it will help the students living in rural areas.

“We are happy to inform you that the works has started and we have accumulated 1000 hours of content already. SCERT, Maharashtra will also be coordinating with the said departments and the said telecasting processes with the concerned officials from the national department,” she said in her letter.

The country is under the fourth phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown which will continue till May 31. The lockdown was first enforced in March to contain the spread of COVID-19.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunny Leone visits farm with husband Daniel Weber, see pics
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
These states have over 20k Covid-19 cases; more than 15k in Delhi, Guj 
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
UN adopts new voting procedure during Covid-19 pandemic
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
Virat Kohli only cricketer in Forbes’ top 100 highest-paid athletes of 2020
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.