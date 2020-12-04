AISSEE 2021: Sainik School application deadline extended, check details

AISSEE 2021: The National Testing Agency on Thursday extended the last date of registration for the All India Sainik School Exam (AISSEE) 2021. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website. Earlier, the last date to apply for AISSEE 2021 was December 3, 2020.

According to the notice, candidates who wants to take admission in class 6th to 9th in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic session 2021-22 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in till December 18, 2020.

“It has been brought to our notice that many aspirants are finding it difficult to obtain and upload the category certificate such as SC/ ST/ OBC-NCL etc while applying for the above mentioned exam. With a view to enable such candidates to obtain and upload the category certificate, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of exam application forms online AISSEE 2021 to 18.12.2020,” reads the official notice.

The NTA examination has also been rescheduled and the AISSEE will now be conducted on February 7, 2021.

Eligibility for Class 6th Admission

The candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for girls is also open.

Eligibility for Class 9 Admission

The candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400, while for other candidates, the registration fee is Rs 550.

