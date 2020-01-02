Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / AKTU declares UPSEE Result 2020, 1.2 lakh students pass

AKTU declares UPSEE Result 2020, 1.2 lakh students pass

This is the last year admission in B Tech courses is being done by UPSEE. From next year admission in B Tech course will be done by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be conducted by National Testing Agency, said AKTU vice chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:27 IST

By Rajeev Mullick, Hindustan Times Lucknow

UPSEE Result 2020 declared

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Thursday announced the results of UP State Entrance Examination (SEE), gateway to 755 engineering, pharnacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

This is the last year admission in B Tech courses is being done by UPSEE. From next year admission in B Tech course will be done by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be conducted by National Testing Agency, said AKTU vice chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak.

This year a total of 1,60,610 candidates were registered, 1,34,050 appeared and 1,23,027 passed the exam. Of these 31,614 candidates are female, 91,411 male and two were transgenders. A total of 91.78% candidates passed the examination. 

This year admission will be done in 1,35,793 seats including 73,151 for B Tech, 24,523 in B Pharma, 25,562 in MBA. Total 93.09% candidates paseed in B Tech, 80.99% in B Pharma and 98.97% in B Arch, 99.10% in MBA and 99.46 in MCA. 

Moradabad boy Sanyam Saxena topped in B Tech, Siddhi Singhal of Muzaffarnagar in B Pharma and Ayushi Patwari topped in B Arch. In MBA, Lucknow’s Gaurav Govil topped the exam.

Counselling will begin from October 19. For the first time University made provision wherein students may check result from chat bot with their registered mobile number. 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:05 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on Internet
Oct 15, 2020 16:02 IST
China defends controversial Tibet labour program
Oct 15, 2020 16:01 IST
Ever wondered how giraffes eat grass? They do it quite ‘majestically’. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.