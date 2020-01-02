AKTU declares UPSEE Result 2020, 1.2 lakh students pass

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on Thursday announced the results of UP State Entrance Examination (SEE), gateway to 755 engineering, pharnacy and management colleges across Uttar Pradesh.

This is the last year admission in B Tech courses is being done by UPSEE. From next year admission in B Tech course will be done by Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to be conducted by National Testing Agency, said AKTU vice chancellor, Vinay Kumar Pathak.

This year a total of 1,60,610 candidates were registered, 1,34,050 appeared and 1,23,027 passed the exam. Of these 31,614 candidates are female, 91,411 male and two were transgenders. A total of 91.78% candidates passed the examination.

This year admission will be done in 1,35,793 seats including 73,151 for B Tech, 24,523 in B Pharma, 25,562 in MBA. Total 93.09% candidates paseed in B Tech, 80.99% in B Pharma and 98.97% in B Arch, 99.10% in MBA and 99.46 in MCA.

Moradabad boy Sanyam Saxena topped in B Tech, Siddhi Singhal of Muzaffarnagar in B Pharma and Ayushi Patwari topped in B Arch. In MBA, Lucknow’s Gaurav Govil topped the exam.

Counselling will begin from October 19. For the first time University made provision wherein students may check result from chat bot with their registered mobile number.