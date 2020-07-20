AKTU final year exams from Sept first week with MCQ pattern and truncated timings

Final year B Tech, B Phama, MBA, M Tech examinations of engineering and management colleges affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will begin from first week of September, said vice chancellor prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

The students will be given multiple choice questions (MCQ).

“For the first time final year students’ academic performance will be measured on basis of OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet. It will ensure speedy evaluation so that results could be declared in quick time. This year there will be no easy type question answer examination,” said vice chancellor Prof Vinay Kumar Pathak.

He said, “The university will conduct the theory examination in offline mode (pen and paper) in three shifts of two hours instead of usual three hours. All practical/project viva examinations are proposed to be conducted between August 1 and 21.”

The examination of the carry over papers of the final year students will also be

conducted along with the regular examinations. The admit cards of the students will be distributed by the institute preferably online.

All the institutes having final year students will be self-centre for theory examination. These decisions were taken at the academic council meeting of the University held on Monday.

“As we have resorted to MCQ and OMR based examination, we have reduced duration of examination to two hours each because it is less time consuming,” Pathak said.

As per the standard practice, university will appoint external examiners for the project/thesis/practical subjects who will conduct the viva using online platforms like Zoom, Google Meet or other meeting app.

Any student, who is not able to attend the final assessment of the project viva, will get an additional attempt.

Opportunity for Improvement

Any student who wishes to improve his/her awarded grades will be given one attempt

in the next academic year. Students can appear in examination of that subject in the subsequent academic year end semester examination (Even Semester examination 2020-21).