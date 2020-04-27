AKTU’s noble gesture: Providing dinner packets to the poor

At a time when lockdown owing to Covid-19 pandemic has hit normal life across the country, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is feeding the poor through its community kitchen ‘Kalam Annakshetra’.

Operating from Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow campus, since April 2, the technical university is now offering food to 1750 people daily.

“University teachers, non-teaching staff, alumni, private vendors, affiliated institutions and private colleges as well have been voluntarily contributing to the cause to feed the poor so that they don’t sleep empty stomach,” said AKTU vice chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak.

“The Bhojshala was started on Ram Navami (April 2) and in the beginning food packets were distributed to 1000 people every day. Now, food packets are given to 1750 people every day. Till now, more than 43,450 people have benefited from Kalam Annakshetra. After the lockdown was extended, the university decided to continue it till May 3,” the vice chancellor added.

As per the VC, the food packets are distributed for dinner as many people, organisations offer food packets in the daytime.

“Distribution of food packets is being done through Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority, cops of local Jankipuram police station and local corporators in slums and to people of economically weaker sections around the university and IET campus of AKTU,” Pathak said.

In addition, more than 220 workers from far-off places in both the campuses are being provided ration on a weekly basis in collaboration with the construction unit, Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, unit-12. The university is providing 10 kg flour, 5 kg rice, 2 kg arhar dal, 2 kg sugar, 2 litre mustard oil, 1 salt packet, basic spices, biscuits, toilet soaps, washing powder and hair oil etc.

“While distributing food packers, we learnt about a number of families who have money but do not have ration. So the university decided to distribute ration to them. These packets have enough ration for a family to sustain for 15 to 30 days,” university spokesman Ashish Mishra said.