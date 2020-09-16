Sections
AILET admit card 2020 released, here's how to download hall ticket

AILET admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download hall ticket

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at nludelhi.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ALIET admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi on Tuesday released the admit card for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2020 on its official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the AILET 2020 examination on September 26, 2020, in an online mode. The ALIET admit card will contain aspirant’s name, roll number, date and timings of AILET exam and examination guidelines.

Direct link to download ALIET admit card 2020 .



How to download ALIET admit card 2020:



1. Visit the official website at nludelhi.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “AILET 2020 - Admit Card Notice”

3. A new page in a pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link to download the ALIET admit card 2020

5. Key in your credentials and login

6. The ALIET admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

7. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

“In case of any difficulty, please mail us at nlu@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 8287471852, 8178359845, 8882356803, 9650173668, 9599676953 from 9:30 am till 6:00 pm only,” reads the official notice.

