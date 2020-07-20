Sections
Home / Education / Aligarh mechanic’s son tops at US high school

Aligarh mechanic’s son tops at US high school

The son of a motor mechanic in Aligarh, who had received a scholarship, topped at his high school in the United States.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:19 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Aligarh

Mohammad Shadab

The son of a motor mechanic in Aligarh, who had received a scholarship, topped at his high school in the United States.

Mohammad Shadab, son of the motor mechanic, told ANI, “Last year, I received the Kennedy-Lugar youth exchange scholarship worth Rs 20 lakh from the US government. Following this, I went to the States to pursue my high school education.”

Out of 800 students, Shadab was also selected Student of the Month at his school. On his achievement, he said, “It was an achievement for me to be awarded this tag.”

“I have worked really hard to top the high school,” Shabad said.



Shadab said, “The condition at home was not good and it is still not that good. I want to support my parents and make them feel proud.”

He also thanked the Indian government. “I am thankful to the Indian government for making me the flag-bearer in another county and choosing me for this scholarship.”

Shabad’s father, Arshad Noor, who is working as a motor mechanic for the past 25 years, said, “We had sent him to the US for his education and I am happy that he topped at the school.”

On being asked about his son, Arshad said, “I want my son to become an IAS officer and serve the country.”

But Shadab expressed the desire to work at the United Nations as a human rights officer.

Disclaimer: (It’s an agency copy and nothing in this copy has been changed)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shilpa Shetty lends Monday motivation on Instagram
Jul 20, 2020 12:10 IST
Incessant rains in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh leave 3 dead, 11 missing
Jul 20, 2020 12:06 IST
UK orders 90 Million vaccine doses from Pfizer, Valneva
Jul 20, 2020 12:05 IST
In renewed attack, Rahul Gandhi connects PM Modi’s image and China’s game plan behind border row
Jul 20, 2020 12:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.