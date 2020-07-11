Sections
Home / Education / All Delhi State university exams cancelled: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

All Delhi State university exams cancelled: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Minister said that this semester there were minimal studies and it is also difficult to conduct exams due to the coronavirus situation.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (HT file)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including the final year exam. The decision has been taken in light of the current coronavirus situation. “The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities,” he added.

The Minister said that this semester there were minimal studies and it is also difficult to conduct exams due to the coronavirus situation.

The decision, however, will not impact central universities such as Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), etc. It is only meant for state universities such as Ambedkar University, Delhi Technological University, etc.

“The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also written to PM Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre,” the minister said.



.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

&TV shows to start airing new episodes from Monday
Jul 11, 2020 14:36 IST
UK PM to tell firms to order staff back to workplaces: Report
Jul 11, 2020 14:29 IST
Signature Global to invest Rs 225 cr in affordable housing project in Gurugram
Jul 11, 2020 14:28 IST
Alfie, the alpaca, just discovered mirrors. Watch his hilarious interaction
Jul 11, 2020 14:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.