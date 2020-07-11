All Delhi State university exams cancelled: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that the Delhi government has decided to cancel all Delhi state university exams including the final year exam. The decision has been taken in light of the current coronavirus situation. “The degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities,” he added.

The Minister said that this semester there were minimal studies and it is also difficult to conduct exams due to the coronavirus situation.

The decision, however, will not impact central universities such as Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), etc. It is only meant for state universities such as Ambedkar University, Delhi Technological University, etc.

“The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also written to PM Modi requesting him to take a similar decision for the universities and colleges falling under the Centre,” the minister said.

.