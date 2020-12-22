Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / All India Bar exam schedule released, registration begins from Dec 26, exam on March 21

All India Bar exam schedule released, registration begins from Dec 26, exam on March 21

The Bar Council of India, the apex lawyers’ body and regulator of law education in the country, on Monday said it will hold the All India Bar Exam-XVI on March 21, 2021. It said that for the online registration will start from December 26, 2020 and the last date for registration will be February 21, 2021

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 09:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(HT PHOTO)

The Bar Council of India, the apex lawyers’ body and regulator of law education in the country, on Monday said it will hold the All India Bar Exam-XVI on March 21, 2021. It said that for the online registration will start from December 26, 2020 and the last date for registration will be February 21, 2021. “The last date for payment of exam fee would be February 23, 2021 and February 26, 2021 will be the final date for completion of online forms.

“The Admit Cards shall be released online on March 6, 2021 and the Exam will be held on March 21, 2021,” the BCI said in a release.

The council, meanwhile, said that the All India Bar Exam-XV, which has been postponed on number of occasions due to COVID-19 pandemic, will be held on January 24, 2021 which is the scheduled date. The examination is to be held on about 140 centers in 50 cities of the country, it said.

“There will be no change of date of All India Bar Exam-XV any more,” a press release said.

It added, “It is to be noted that the last date for online registration for All India Bar Exam-XV was December 19, 2020 for which the examination is to be held on January 24, 2021.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
by Karn Pratap Singh
PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today
by Hemendra Chaturvedi
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
by Rhythma Kaul
Delhi pollution continues to rise, temperature set to drop further
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Singapore gets Asia’s first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
Indian diplomat-poet releases video of cosmic anthems to mark great conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Telangana: Cong leader held while on his way to protest against farm laws
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Oil tumbles as new virus strain revives demand fears
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.