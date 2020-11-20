All Mumbai schools to remain shut till December 31 in Mumbai: BMC

All schools in the city will continue to remain shut as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to not allow reopening of schools starting November 23. The decision was taken by BMC as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

The Maharashtra government had earlier allowed classes 9 to 12 to reopen from November 23; however, the BMC has decided to not go ahead with the implementation.

BMC’s public relations department confirmed that all schools in the city will remain shut till December 31. A detailed circular in this regard is expected to be issued by Friday evening.

A BMC official said, “Considering BMC is Mumbai’s local body, we have taken the decision to keep the schools shut. We have also studied the pattern of Covid-19 spread in other parts of the country after schools were reopened, and hence have decided to keep them shut till December 31.”

Instances of Covid-19 cases increasing after schools were reopened have taken place in several parts of the country. For example, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a similar trend after reopening its schools. Hence, BMC has decided that schooling via video conferencing is the better option for now, officials said.

Mumbai has over 272,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 10,600 deaths due to it. The BMC and state government both anticipate a second wave of Covid-19 post December in the city as more activities and places are unlocked.