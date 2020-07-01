All school, college, educational institutes in UP to remain shut till July 31

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued guidelines for the next phase of the coronavirus lockdown from July 1 to 31 and said all educational institutes will remain closed during the period. It, however, said online classes will continue in the state.

All schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed till July 31, though online classes will continue in the state, UP’s Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said in a statement issued here. UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the charge of the secondary and higher education departments, told PTI, “Online classes were held in UP till June 30. They will resume from July 6.”

Tiwari said, “There is no ban on intrastate and interstate movement of people and goods. However, the district administration, police and health department officials of Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad can impose a ban at the local-level after consulting each other.” The UP chief secretary said there will be a night curfew in Meerut division from 8 pm to 6 am till July 10. The rest of the divisions will impose the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, he said.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to study the Centre’s guidelines and make arrangements accordingly. On Monday, the Centre issued guidelines for the month-long ‘‘Unlock 2’‘ from Wednesday -- the phased re-opening of activities that had been barred to contain the spread of COVID-19 -- and said educational institutions, Metro services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain shut. The ‘‘Unlock 1’‘, a graded exit from the national lockdown imposed on March 25, is due to end on Tuesday.

“The guidelines of the Centre should be studied and preparations should be made of accordingly,” Adityanath said during a review meeting with senior officers and ministers at his residence here. It is important to take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19 and people should avoid all unnecessary movement, he said. “To create awareness among the people, campaigns should be run on radio and TV, besides putting up banners and posters, and distributing handbills etc,” the chief minister said. Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities for COVID-19 and beds in hospitals should be increased, and availability of infrared thermometer and pulse oximeter ensured. He said a cleanliness campaign should be run on mission mode for vector-borne diseases and COVID-19.