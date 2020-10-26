Allahabad University entrance result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Allahabad University entrance result 2020: The Allahabad University (AU) has declared the result of the entrance examination 2020 on its official admission website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Allahabad University entrance examination 2020 can check their results online at aupravesh2020.com.

“Result is available for the courses - BA/BFA/BPA, B.SC, B.SC. Home Science, B.COM. Login to download your score card,” reads the statement flashing on the AU’s admission portal.

The varsity conducted the entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate admission in September 2020. The AU will announce all the results by October 28, 2020.

How to check AU entrance results 2020:

Visit the official website at aupravesh2020.com

On the homepage, go to the candidate’s login section

Key in your credentials and login

The AU entrance results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.