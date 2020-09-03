Sections
Allahabad University releases UG final year datesheet, check schedule here

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Allahabad University campus. (HT)

Allahabad University (AU) on Thursday released the datesheet of final year exams for undergraduate (UG) and law courses on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

As per the schedule, the exam for the undergraduate final year will be conducted from September 14 to October 12, 2020. While the exam for law will be held from September 15 to September 19, 2020.

The examination will be held in online mode, in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 2 pm and the second shift is from 1 to 5 pm.

The first shift question papers will be uploaded on the varsity’s official website at 10 am and the second shift question papers at 1 pm.



“The students need to download the paper from http://onlineexam.allduniv.ac.in of their course/semester,” reads the notice.

Candidates will have to use either black or blue pen and write the answers on A-4 size paper.

AU Date sheet:  

