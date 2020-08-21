Allahabad University students web prog to smoothen varsity functioning, facilitate WFH

A team of students and research scholars of Allahabad University (AU) has designed a dedicated web-based package to help the central university staff ‘work from home’ and also move towards paperless office functioning.

Called the ‘New file management system’, this package will help all departments of the university process and deal with different files on varied issues confidentially and safely online, AU officials said.

For this, the computers in the administrative and the accounts sections of the University will also be linked to a separate server, they added.

“It is a robust package, wherein a person granted access to the system, will be able to access it from anywhere. A two stage authentication process has been provided to take care of security. To use the system, the user will have to login using the e-mail id and password with which the admin has created the account of the user. Then, the second authentication will be done using Google Authenticator App,” said acting vice-chancellor RR Tiwari.

One will be able to write a note on a file and pass it on to the next person in the hierarchy, who after putting his/her own noting will then be able to pass it on to the next person, he added.

This package has been developed within the university by a team comprising Sugam Tripathi, Rahul Kumar Mishra and Saumya Srivastava, he said.

Tiwari said that each employee has been provided with a unique ID code through which the system will be accessed. Any registered user can access and work according to the role assigned to him/her. So, proper tracking of files will automatically be maintained by the system as the code of each employee is maintained there, he claimed.

The acting V-C said that the new system will cut down processing time and increase accountability as it will be easy to track how much time a file has been stuck with a particular person in the queue.