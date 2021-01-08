Allahabad University to conduct CRET-2020 at 14 centres on Jan 17 for PhD admissions

Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its Combined Research Entrance Test (CRET)-2020 at 14 centres in offline mode in Prayagraj between 11am and 1.30pm on January 17 under strict observance of Covid-19 prevention guidelines, said Prashant Agarwal, director of Admission-2020, AU.

The candidates will be able to download their admit cards for appearing in the entrance exam from the official website of AU from January 8 onwards, he added. Through CRET-2020, admissions to 625 seats of PhD courses are to take place in AU, as well as its constituent colleges. Out of the 625 seats, 203 seats were available in different subjects of the university while the rest belong to different colleges, officials explained. For the 625 seats on offer, a total of around 7,200 candidates have applied.

CRET-2020 coordinator Prof AR Siddiqui said the guidelines issued by the government for keeping people safe from Covid-19 would be followed in letter and spirit during the entrance exam. All aspirants would undergo mandatory thermal scanning before getting in to the examination halls and would also need to wear facemask and observe all other guidelines for appearing in the admission test. Likewise, all university and college officials associated with conducting the entrance test would also follow all these laid out norms strictly, he said.

NET JRF or junior research fellowship winners vying for admission in AU and its colleges are eligible to directly take part in the level-2 of the selection process (interview round) without having to appear in the written exam of CRET. Recently, the NET JRF results have been declared. However, the application process for CRET-2020 had already been completed by then. As a result, the JRFs have been asked to apply for taking part in Level-2 of CRET-2020 by January 8. These candidates will also need to submit JRF award letter along with the applications, said Prof Prashant Agarwal.

Earlier, preparations to hold CRET-2020 on January 10 were under way, but the exam was postponed for the benefit of the candidates in light of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur also holding its admission test for research programmes on the same day, university officials said. AU had invited CRET-2020 application from July 29 to September 5 and then had extended the last date of application to September 30, 2020.