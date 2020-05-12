Allahabad University won’t be renamed, its executive council rules

Sections
The Allahabad University’s executive council has decided against changing the name of the Centre-run varsity following the renaming of the district to Prayagraj, officials said on Monday.

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Prayagraj

A view of Allahabad university in Allahabad (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

A varsity spokesperson said the executive council could not meet because of the coronavirus lockdown. So the opinion of its 15 members was sought through email.

“Three members did not respond, while the remaining 12 responded in the negative and a resolution has been passed against changing the name,” Shailendra Mishra told PTI.

“The members wanted the name retained,” Mishra added.



The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh had renamed the district to Prayagraj in 2018, a decision later approved by the Centre.

The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the university, founded in 1887, then corresponded over the suggestion to rename the institution as well, officials said.

In a letter dated May 6, the MHRD sought to know from the university by Monday about any resolution or decision by the executive council on the issue.

The possible renaming triggered opposition from current and former students of the university, the fourth oldest in the country.

A former student shot off a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and sought his intervention.

Some students launched an online petition against the renaming, gathering support of over 4,000 people up to Monday. Several teachers and local residents also took to social media to register their protest. PTI KIS ASH ASH

