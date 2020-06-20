Sections
Home / Education / Amid closed schools, students of Patna can now listen to audio stories on call

Amid closed schools, students of Patna can now listen to audio stories on call

Interestingly, the audio storytelling session will not require smartphone or internet connection. All you need is to dial 08033094243.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:31 IST

By Megha, Hindustan Times Patna

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Amid the closure of schools sue to Covid-induced lockdown, the Bihar social welfare department has come up with audio storytelling sessions for children who are confined to their homes and missing classrooms.

Interestingly, the audio storytelling session will not require smartphone or internet connection. All you need is to dial 08033094243.

The initiative has been launched with a view of connecting young children of Anganwadi centres of Bihar.

Shweta Shahay, assistant director of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), a wing of social welfare department said, “The parents are having a tough time in handling their children all day. In an effort to engage them in a productive purpose, we have started audio storytelling series in partnership with Pratham Books. The stories will help children in honing up their listening skills and building vocabulary.”



Hundreds of stories will be made available in English and Hindi language. It also has two categories: stories for children below and above 5 years of age.

Sahay said, “ After giving a missed call to the mentioned number, the user will get a call from Pratham Books. The service is free of cost.”

Sahay also added that a monthly activity calendar is being circulated on WhatsApp by Anganwadi workers. The calendar has been designed for holistic development of children with the help of domestic activities.

“Amid closure of ICDS centres, the activity calendar will help parents to execute daily indoor activities developing motor skills, speaking ability and fostering imagination and creativity among them,” she said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

See how Apple Watch ejects water in super slow motion
Jun 20, 2020 10:35 IST
Android 11 public beta comes to more phones: How to install it
Jun 20, 2020 10:32 IST
New study to search universe for signs of technological civilisations
Jun 20, 2020 10:29 IST
Now, govt schoolteachers asked to check illegal mining in Phagwara
Jun 20, 2020 10:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.