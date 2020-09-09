Amid lockdown, Lucknow school brings musical event online

Most of the schools in Lucknow, which have been shut since end-March because of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak that is showing no sign of abating, have decided to organise extra-curricular activities online amid the pandemic.

“Extra-curricular activities are an integral part of our school curriculum. Initially, organising extra-curricular activities on a virtual platform was a challenge. However, we are ready to take the plunge. Celesta, an international event of dance and music, is slated to be organised online from October 16 by City Montessori School (CMS) Aliganj campus-1. Besides teams from India, schools from the United States of America (USA), Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sri Lanka and Saudi Arabia are expected to take part in the event,” said Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, president, CMS, Lucknow.

“Our global contacts over the past 50 years have enabled wide international students’ participation for the upcoming events,” she said.

“The school has received entries in the form of pre-recorded videos of dance and music from the participating teams, which are being shortlisted. The inaugural event will be streamed live in the evening on October 16. The programme will be held in the evening because of the difference in international time zones,” said Jyoti Kashyap, principal, CMS, Aliganj campus-1.

The remaining two days will see the winning entries being played via the Zoom application (app).

All participants will be in attendance.

“Invites have been sent out. Social networking sites were extensively used to connect with the international participants,” said Kashyap.

“We have restructured the event’s format because it will be held on a virtual platform. We have included individual performances such as folk dance, solo singing, instrumental, freestyle hip-hop, jingles, stand-up comedy and also Celesta Got Talent . We will shortlist the participants on the basis of the videos sent by them. Selected videos will be judged on the day of the event,” she added.

Similarly, CMS’s RDSO campus will host Spardha, an international sporting event, where students are required to upload their pre-recorded videos up to a duration of two minutes that will showcase a host of physical activities such as rope skipping, push-ups, sit-ups, freestyle football and Zumba.

A Google spreadsheet has been created to receive the entries, a teacher said.

“Spardha will help enrich our students’ body and mind,” said Jyotsna Atul, principal, CMS’s RDSO campus.

Somdeaw Ket, a school team leader from Thailand, said, “Spardha is not just a competition. It’s an opportunity and friendship that inspires all participants to feel empowered.”

The competition is open for students from the primary to the senior levels.

Entries have been invited for four categories, including the primary section (from classes III to V), the junior section (from classes VI to VIII) and the senior section (from classes IX to XII).

Altogether, 34 schools from India and abroad have sent their entries, including the Ban Pak Gsak School in Thailand, to date. Entries are awaited from schools in Singapore, Sri Lanka and South Africa, Atul said.

The winning students would receive e-certificates, she added.