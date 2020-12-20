Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Amit Shah to visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan

Amit Shah to visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan

The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:31 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI file)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday commenced the second day of his two-day visit to West Bengal. He is set to visit Vishwa Bharti University at Shantiniketan in the Birbhum district today, where he will pay tribute to Rabindranath Tagore.

The Union Minister is also scheduled to visit Shyambati in Birbhum, where he will have lunch with the family of a Baul singer. Later he will hold a roadshow in Bolpur from hanuman mandir on Stadium Road to Bolpur Circle.

Shah is expected to conclude the visit with a press conference at Mohor Kutir in Birbhum.

On Saturday, over 10 MLAs in Bengal apart from former minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Amit Shah. An MP and a former MP also joined the BJP.

Shah’s much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli springs a surprise on detractors, dissolves Parliament
by Shishir Gupta
Pak fisherman apprehended off Gujarat coast: BSF
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal charged with committing $2.6 million fraud in New York
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Rules that are changing from Jan 1
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

From Churu to Amritsar: These are the coldest places in northwest India
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
How Nirav Modi’s brother Nehal Modi allegedly scammed LLD Diamonds
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Car bomb kills 8 in Afghanistan’s Kabul: Officials
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ram temple fund drive to start with contributions from prominent personalities: Trust official
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.