Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Ample opportunities available for entrepreneurship, employment amid pandemic: PM Modi

Ample opportunities available for entrepreneurship, employment amid pandemic: PM Modi

Keeping the spirit of optimism high amidst the ongoing pandemic situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said major changes are taking place around the world and there are several opportunities available for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

PM Modi

Keeping the spirit of optimism high amidst the ongoing pandemic situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said major changes are taking place around the world and there are several opportunities available for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment.

Addressing Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University’s (PDPU) students virually during convocation ceremony, PM Modi said, “Today you are entering the industry at a time when due to pandemic, major changes are also taking place in the energy sector around the whole world. At this time, there are many opportunities for the growth of entrepreneurship and employment.”

 

While congratulating the students he said: “I am confident, that through your skills, talent and professionalism you will emerge from the situation and infuse power into the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.”



On the issue of carbon emission, PM Modi said, “Today, we are moving forward with the goal of reducing the country’s carbon footprint by 30-35 per cent. Efforts are being made to increase the use of natural gas for energy needs by four times in current decade.”

Further encouraging the student PM Modi said, “It is not an easy thing to graduate at a time when the world is facing such a big crisis. But your abilities are much bigger than these challenges.”

He said, “It is not that successful people do not face problems, but he who accepts challenges, confronts them, defeats them, solves problems, eventually succeeds.”

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a 45 MW Production Plant of Monocrystalline Solar Photo Voltaic Panel and Centre of Excellence on Water Technology at the university, and inaugurate the Innovation and Incubation Centre - Technology Business Incubation, Translational Research Centre and Sports Complex.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India summons Pak high commission official over Nagrota encounter
Nov 21, 2020 12:08 IST
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi
Nov 21, 2020 11:37 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
NCB conducts raid at comedian Bharti Singh’s residence in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 12:38 IST

latest news

Shraddha Kapoor looks ethereal as lockdown bride in Peacock bridalwear
Nov 21, 2020 12:53 IST
Madhuri: Bollywood isn’t easy, highs here are very high, lows are very low
Nov 21, 2020 12:50 IST
CPI (M) writes to LG over ‘confinement’ of Gupkar alliance candidates ahead of J&K local polls 
Nov 21, 2020 12:37 IST
Ample opportunities available for entrepreneurship, employment amid pandemic: PM Modi
Nov 21, 2020 12:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.