Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / AMU answer key 2020 released at amucontrollerexams.com, here’s direct link

AMU answer key 2020 released at amucontrollerexams.com, here’s direct link

AMU answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the answer key online at amucontrollerexams.com.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AMU answer key 2020. (Screengrab )

AMU answer key 2020: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the AMU answer key 2020 for various departmental and admission exams on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examinations can check the answer key online at amucontrollerexams.com.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the AMU answer key 2020 by providing appropriate representations with the given time period. After considering the objections raised, the varsity will release the final answer key on its official website.

Direct link to check AMU answer key 2020.



How to check AMU answer key 2020:



Visit the official website at amucontrollerexams.com



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Answer keys for M.Sc. (Biotechnology) / B.A. (Foreign Languages)/MSW/ Admission Test 2020-21”

Click on the link to check the answer key for different subjects

The AMU answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Nov 17, 2020 17:43 IST
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Nov 17, 2020 17:53 IST
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Nov 17, 2020 16:07 IST

latest news

Investors in ‘full bull’ mode as vaccine hopes run high: BofA survey
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Britain and US sign aviation deal for post-Brexit flights
Nov 17, 2020 19:01 IST
FIFA seeks better tech for offside, cheaper video review
Nov 17, 2020 19:07 IST
Report claims improvement in hiring activities in metro cities
Nov 17, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.