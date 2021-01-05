AMU entrance exam results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check
AMU entrance exam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the AMU entrance exam 2020 can check their results online at amucontrollerexams.com.
AMU entrance exam results 2020: The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has declared the results for the entrance examination on it s official website.
Following are the direct links to check the AMU entrance exam results 2020:
Faculty of Agricultural Sciences merit list
Faculty of Management Studies and Research merit list
Faculty of Medicine merit list - girls
Faculty of Medicine merit list - boys
Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- boys
Faculty of Senior Secondary Schools and Diploma in Engineering merit list- girls
How to check AMU entrance exam results 2020:
Visit the official website at amucontrollerexams.com
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Results of Admission Tests 2020-21”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Select the entrance exam for which you have applied
The AMU entrance exam results 2020 for the selected subject in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.