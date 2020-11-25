AMU Recruitment 2020: Application process for 117 section officer, assistant, junior engineer and other posts closing today
AMU Recruitment 2020: The application process for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) recruitment for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Engineer is closing on Wednesday, November 25. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply today at amuregistrar.com. There are a total of 117 vacancies for various posts. Check full details here:
Details of vacancy:
Section Officer (Admin): 14 Posts
Astt (Admin): 01 Post
Junior Engineer: 02 Posts
Pump Operator: 06 Posts
Building Dept, Technical Astt Store: 01 Post
Center Purchase Office, Binder: 01 Post
Controller Office, Head Wireman: 02 Posts
Wireman: 03 Posts
Dept of Electricity, Astt Account: 05 Posts
Programmer: 01 Post
Key Puch Operator: 01 Post
Finance & Account Dept, Lift Operator: 01 Post
Faculty of Arts, Technical Astt: 02 Posts
Dept of Biochemistry, Medical Social Worker: 04 Posts
Fitter Cum Mistri: 01 Post
Community Medicine, Medical Social Worker: 01 Post
Departmentof Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Medical Social Worker: 01 Post
Dept of Psychiatry, Medical Social Worker: 01 Post
Lab Astt (Store): 01 Post
Dept of Pediatrics, Workshop Technician: 01 Post
Lab Astt: 02 Posts
Lab Astt: 01 Post
Dept of Orthopedic Surgery, Technical Astt: 01 Post
Technical Astt Machanic: 01 Post
Lab Astt: 03 Posts
Dept of Physiology, Technical Astt: 01 Post
Dept of Surgery, Lab Astt Dept of T.B. & Respiratory Diseases: 01 Post
Lab Supervisor: 01 Post
Dept of Physics, Medical Officer–(Blood Bank): 01 Post
Medical Record Officer: 01 Post
Nursing Superintendent: 01 Post
Nursing Superintendent: 01 Post
Astt Administrative Officer: 02 Posts
Receptionist: 01 Post
Auxiliary Nurse: 01 Post
Electrician Cum Tube Well Operator: 01 Post
JN Medical College, Section Officer (Admin): 01 Post
LDC (Admin): 03 Posts
LDC Store: 01 Post
Sanitary Inspector: 01 Post
Generator Operator: 01 Post
Workshop Astt Medical Gus: 02 Posts
Modern Trauma Center(MRC) JN Medical College, Imam Nazim: 04 Posts
Moazzin Nazim: 05 Posts
Dept of Sunni Theology, Security Inspector: 03 Posts
Security Astt: 16 Posts
Proctor Office, Archival Astt: 01 Post
Hindi Translator: 01 Post
Registrar Office, Technical Assistant(Telephone) Department of Telephone, Lady Superintendent: 01 Post
Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged, Technical Assistant: 01 Post
STS School, Lab Astt City School: 01 Post
Junior Astt (LDC), UGC, HRD Center: 01 Post
Educational Qualifications:
Section Officer (Admin): Candidates should have a bachelor degree from recognizedFive (05) years exp. of office admin. in the capacity of Assistant (Admin.) or equivalent in a University/Academic Institution/Central Govt./State Govt./Government undertaking. Knowledge of Computer specially MS Office.
Assistant(Admin): Candidates should have a bachelor degree from recognized University or equivalent in a University/Academic Institution/Central Govt./State Govt./Government undertaking. Knowledge of Computer specially MS Office.
Junior Engineer(JE): Candidates should have a Diploma in Civil Engg. from a recognized Min. three (03) years experience of maintenance and construction of buildings and roads after obtaining Diploma. Knowledge of Computer Application.
Pump Operator: High School (Class 10th pass). Candidates should have a Certificate in Electrician/Fitter/Plumber from ITI/recognized Technical Institution.
Building Dept, Technical Assistant Store: Candidates should have done B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Two (02) years exp. of Store Keeping and Maintenance of Stock Register.