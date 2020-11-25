AMU Recruitment 2020: Application process for 117 section officer, assistant, junior engineer and other posts closing today

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AMU Recruitment 2020: The application process for Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) recruitment for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant, Junior Engineer is closing on Wednesday, November 25. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply today at amuregistrar.com. There are a total of 117 vacancies for various posts. Check full details here:

Details of vacancy:

Section Officer (Admin): 14 Posts

Astt (Admin): 01 Post

Junior Engineer: 02 Posts

Pump Operator: 06 Posts

Building Dept, Technical Astt Store: 01 Post

Center Purchase Office, Binder: 01 Post

Controller Office, Head Wireman: 02 Posts

Wireman: 03 Posts

Dept of Electricity, Astt Account: 05 Posts

Programmer: 01 Post

Key Puch Operator: 01 Post

Finance & Account Dept, Lift Operator: 01 Post

Faculty of Arts, Technical Astt: 02 Posts

Dept of Biochemistry, Medical Social Worker: 04 Posts

Fitter Cum Mistri: 01 Post

Community Medicine, Medical Social Worker: 01 Post

Departmentof Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Medical Social Worker: 01 Post

Dept of Psychiatry, Medical Social Worker: 01 Post

Lab Astt (Store): 01 Post

Dept of Pediatrics, Workshop Technician: 01 Post

Lab Astt: 02 Posts

Lab Astt: 01 Post

Dept of Orthopedic Surgery, Technical Astt: 01 Post

Technical Astt Machanic: 01 Post

Lab Astt: 03 Posts

Dept of Physiology, Technical Astt: 01 Post

Dept of Surgery, Lab Astt Dept of T.B. & Respiratory Diseases: 01 Post

Lab Supervisor: 01 Post

Dept of Physics, Medical Officer–(Blood Bank): 01 Post

Medical Record Officer: 01 Post

Nursing Superintendent: 01 Post

Nursing Superintendent: 01 Post

Astt Administrative Officer: 02 Posts

Receptionist: 01 Post

Auxiliary Nurse: 01 Post

Electrician Cum Tube Well Operator: 01 Post

JN Medical College, Section Officer (Admin): 01 Post

LDC (Admin): 03 Posts

LDC Store: 01 Post

Sanitary Inspector: 01 Post

Generator Operator: 01 Post

Workshop Astt Medical Gus: 02 Posts

Modern Trauma Center(MRC) JN Medical College, Imam Nazim: 04 Posts

Moazzin Nazim: 05 Posts

Dept of Sunni Theology, Security Inspector: 03 Posts

Security Astt: 16 Posts

Proctor Office, Archival Astt: 01 Post

Hindi Translator: 01 Post

Registrar Office, Technical Assistant(Telephone) Department of Telephone, Lady Superintendent: 01 Post

Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged, Technical Assistant: 01 Post

STS School, Lab Astt City School: 01 Post

Junior Astt (LDC), UGC, HRD Center: 01 Post

Educational Qualifications:

Section Officer (Admin): Candidates should have a bachelor degree from recognizedFive (05) years exp. of office admin. in the capacity of Assistant (Admin.) or equivalent in a University/Academic Institution/Central Govt./State Govt./Government undertaking. Knowledge of Computer specially MS Office.

Assistant(Admin): Candidates should have a bachelor degree from recognized University or equivalent in a University/Academic Institution/Central Govt./State Govt./Government undertaking. Knowledge of Computer specially MS Office.

Junior Engineer(JE): Candidates should have a Diploma in Civil Engg. from a recognized Min. three (03) years experience of maintenance and construction of buildings and roads after obtaining Diploma. Knowledge of Computer Application.

Pump Operator: High School (Class 10th pass). Candidates should have a Certificate in Electrician/Fitter/Plumber from ITI/recognized Technical Institution.

Building Dept, Technical Assistant Store: Candidates should have done B.A./B.Sc./B.Com. Two (02) years exp. of Store Keeping and Maintenance of Stock Register.

Official Notification

Download application forms