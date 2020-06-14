Anamika Shukla Case: CM Yogi directs officials to form team for verifying documents used to get govt teachers’ job

Sections
Chairing a meeting of senior officials at his residence here, Adityanath asked them to constitute a dedicated team to verify the documents of teachers appointed in schools under the departments of Secondary Education, Higher Education, Basic Education, Social Welfare and Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalayas, a statement issued by the state government said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to set up a dedicated team to verify the document using which teachers were appointed in government schools across the state.

The development comes in the wake of withdrawal of salaries from several government schools in the state based on forged documents in the name of one Anamika Shukla.

“Stringent action should be initiated against the defaulters,” the statement quoted the chief minister as having said.



