Anamika Shukla case: UP Police arrests woman for using forged documents to secure job at school

In a breakthrough in the Anamika Shukla case, a woman identified as Anita Devi was arrested from Mainpuri by the Ambedkar Nagar police on Sunday for using forged documents to secure a teaching job at a school.

Notably, Shukla on June 10 appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were “misused” to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools. The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

“One woman Anita Devi from Mainpuri has been arrested. After interrogation, it has been found that she landed the job under the name of Anamika Shukla, using forged documents. She was teaching at a school since last one year,” said Alok Priyadarshi, SP Ambedkar Nagar.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.One more arrest has already been made in the case on June 6.