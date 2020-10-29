Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Education / Andhra announces reopening of all educational institutions from November 2 in phased manner

Andhra announces reopening of all educational institutions from November 2 in phased manner

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced reopening of all educational institutions in a phased manner with effect from November 2.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 18:13 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced reopening of all educational institutions in a phased manner with effect from November 2. (HT file)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced reopening of all educational institutions in a phased manner with effect from November 2.

State chief secretary Neelam Sawhney issued orders to this effect. She said all the schools from Class 1 to Class 12, besides undergraduate and post-graduate colleges would be opened with all precautionary measures in place in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

She said the education department had been instructed to make all arrangements for running of schools. The schools would be run only for half-a-day on alternate days.

In the first phase, schools will be reopened on November 2 for ninth and 10th classes. Junior colleges with class 11 and 12 (Intermediate first year and second year) would also be opened simultaneously. However, classes for these students would be run only for half-a-day on alternate days.



In the second phase, schools for upper primary sections comprising classes 6, 7 and 8 will be opened from November 23. They, too, will follow half-a-day schedule and run on alternate days.

In the third phase, primary schools from class 1 to 5 will start functioning from December 14. They, too, will adopt alternate day, half-a-day teaching module.

Higher educational institutions like undergraduate and post-graduation colleges will also start classes from November 2 following alternate day and half-a-day method.

The same guidelines will be applicable to all government and private educational institutions, the chief secretary said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Oct 29, 2020 18:36 IST
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Oct 29, 2020 18:53 IST
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Oct 29, 2020 15:52 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Oct 29, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

Power plant contractor saves cost while exposing UPRVUNL to increased risk
Oct 29, 2020 19:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh to reopen schools, colleges from November 2: Here are the guidelines
Oct 29, 2020 19:04 IST
Meet the business tycoon Akash Meena: A young entrepreneur inspiring millenials
Oct 29, 2020 18:59 IST
Arunachal IAS officer starts crowd funding to send students to DU
Oct 29, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.