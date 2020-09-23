Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Andhra begins process to appoint over 3K Secondary Grade Teachers who appeared for 2018 DSC exam

Andhra begins process to appoint over 3K Secondary Grade Teachers who appeared for 2018 DSC exam

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has informed that the state government has started the process of appointments of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) who appeared for the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination in 2018.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 08:57 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Vijaywada

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has informed that the state government has started the process of appointments of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) who appeared for the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination in 2018.

“Though the DSC exam was conducted in 2018, the SGT posts were not recruited due to court cases. After the YSRCP government came to power, we took the matter to the notice of the court. The court has disposed of the case on Monday,” Suresh said at a press conference here.

“In this wake, the government started the process of appointment for 3,524 posts. As of now, verification of 3,524 candidates is completed. They will be sent SMS on September 23, to upload their certificates on the website. The candidates should arrive at District Education Officers’ office on September 24 and get their certificates physically verified,” he added.

Counselling will be conducted for candidates on September 25 and 26 and appointment letters will be handed over, the Minister informed.



“The appointed teachers should join their duties on September 28. The recruitment process should be completed for 949 more posts, once the court orders come in. We are hopeful that the courts give positive orders regarding the recruitment of pending DSCs. After clearing the pending recruitments; the government is likely to conduct DSC 2020,” he said.

The Education Minister further said that the schools are opened for 9th and 10th classes’ students only amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Students can go to school with their parents’ approval. The next step of opening schools will be decided according to the guidelines of the Central government. Admissions into the four Indian Institutes of Information Technologys (IIITs) in the state should be done based on Class 10 marks, a decision in that regard will be taken tomorrow,” he said. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai suburbs experience second highest 24-hr Sept rain in 26 years
Sep 23, 2020 08:40 IST
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Sep 23, 2020 03:34 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Sep 23, 2020 09:02 IST
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Sep 23, 2020 09:02 IST

latest news

Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 4,000 for PM Samman Nidhi beneficiary farmers
Sep 23, 2020 09:10 IST
KKR vs MI Preview: Can Rohit & Co break UAE jinx against Karthik’s Knights?
Sep 23, 2020 09:08 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 23, 2020 09:03 IST
IIT-Madras faculty develop AI models to process text in 11 Indian regional languages
Sep 23, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.