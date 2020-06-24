Andhra Pradesh Govt to cancel UG, PG exams

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided in principle to cancel the final semester/year examinations of the degree, post-graduation and vocational degree courses in the state, in view of the Corona virus pandemic.

It has also decided to promote the students of first year and second year students to the next year.

A final decision to this effect will be taken by the state education department after taking approval from chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Orders are likely to be issued in a day or two,” a department official told HT.

The decision with regard to awarding grading or marks to the final semester/year students of degree and post-graduation courses will be left to the executive committees of their respective universities in view of the cancellation of the examinations, the official said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has already cancelled the AP Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary exams 2020 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be held from July 10 to 15 in which over 6.3 lakh students were supposed to appear.