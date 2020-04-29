Andhra govt launches fee reimbursement scheme for students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ project, which will provide 100 percent fees reimbursement benefiting about 14 lakh students across the State.

“Rs 4000 crores along with the pending due of Rs 1880 crore during the previous TDP government, has been released to take forward the welfare programme keeping up yet another promise YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made for the welfare of poorer sections. The amount has been directly credited into the mothers’ account of the students,” said an official statement.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state and to ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their education “while Jagannana Vasathi Deevana will take care of hostel and mess charges.”

The statement said the state government prioritised public welfare and thus launched this scheme during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in a better state,” it added.

The Chief Minister said that the money under Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be directly credited into the accounts of the mothers of the students in four installments every year.

“If the fee gets paid by the parents, they will have an authority to question the college management regarding the facilities, quality of teaching, infrastructure and the like.”