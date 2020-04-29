Sections
Home / Education / Andhra govt launches fee reimbursement scheme for students

Andhra govt launches fee reimbursement scheme for students

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state and to ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their education while Jagannana Vasathi Deevana will take care of hostel and mess charges.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:43 IST

By Asian News International, Amaravati

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy i (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ project, which will provide 100 percent fees reimbursement benefiting about 14 lakh students across the State.

“Rs 4000 crores along with the pending due of Rs 1880 crore during the previous TDP government, has been released to take forward the welfare programme keeping up yet another promise YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made for the welfare of poorer sections. The amount has been directly credited into the mothers’ account of the students,” said an official statement.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state and to ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their education “while Jagannana Vasathi Deevana will take care of hostel and mess charges.”

The statement said the state government prioritised public welfare and thus launched this scheme during the COVID-19 outbreak.



“Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in a better state,” it added.

The Chief Minister said that the money under Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be directly credited into the accounts of the mothers of the students in four installments every year.

“If the fee gets paid by the parents, they will have an authority to question the college management regarding the facilities, quality of teaching, infrastructure and the like.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 12:02 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 54
Apr 29, 2020 12:03 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

Amazon India now offers instant credit to users with Pay Later service
Apr 29, 2020 11:56 IST
Covid-19: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Apr 29, 2020 11:55 IST
YouTube expands fact-check feature to US video searches during pandemic
Apr 29, 2020 11:48 IST
CBSE says no change in decision regarding holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams
Apr 29, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.