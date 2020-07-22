Sections
Andhra Pradesh govt plans to reopen schools from September 5

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to restart schools from September 5, however, the final decision will be taken based on the situation when the date approaches.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 10:41 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Amaravati

(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Addressing the media after the review meeting on education taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh told reporters that while the government has set September 5 as the date, the final decision will be taken based on the real-time situation.

He added that till the time the schools reopen, dry rations, in lieu of mid-day meals, will be supplied to students at their homes.

He also said that pre-primary education (LKG and UKG) will be introduced in government schools from the next academic year and coaching will be provided for competitive exams like AP EAMCET, JEE, IIIT, among others in junior government colleges.



A Joint Director post will also be constituted at the district level for improving the standard of education provided in Andhra.

“The Chief Minister has ordered to create two state-level director range posts for proper implementation of English Medium in government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda (mid-day meal) scheme. He has also ordered to set up a government junior college in every Mandal of the state,” Suresh told reporters.

