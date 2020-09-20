Sections
Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam exam begins

The exams will be held from September 20 to 26. As many as 10.56 lakh youths have applied for 16,208 jobs in the State.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 13:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Krishna

Representational image. (HT file)

Examinations for the village and ward secretariat jobs in Andhra Pradesh have begun from today onwards amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All health norms for protection against coronavirus have been followed. Candidates are being allowed into exam centres only after thermal screening. Moreover, tight security has been arranged at the exam centres.

