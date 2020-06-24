Andhra Pradesh UG, PG Final semester exams: Decision on holding exams soon, says education minister

Andhra Pradesh government will soon decide on conducting or cancelling the undergraduate and postgraduate final semester exams in the state, according to media reports.The education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday held a meeting with the vice chancellors of universities via video conferencing, as per latest media reports. He said that the education department has noted all the suggestions provided by the VCs and the final decision on UG/PG exams will be taken by the chief minister, considering these suggestions.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had announced the cancellation AP Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary exams 2020 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be held from July 10 to 15 in which over 6.3 lakh students were supposed to appear.

The education minister had said, “The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed.”

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation, the chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided that it would be better to cancel the SSC examinations as was done in other states in the best interests of the students and their parents.