Sections
Home / Education / Andhra Pradesh UG, PG Final semester exams: Decision on holding exams soon, says education minister

Andhra Pradesh UG, PG Final semester exams: Decision on holding exams soon, says education minister

Andhra Pradesh government will soon decide on conducting or cancelling the undergraduate and postgraduate final semester exams in the state. According to media reports, education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday held a meeting with VCs of universities via video conferencing. 

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 09:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh govt to take decision on UG, PG final semester exam soon (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh government will soon decide on conducting or cancelling the undergraduate and postgraduate final semester exams in the state, according to media reports.The education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday held a meeting with the vice chancellors of universities via video conferencing, as per latest media reports. He said that the education department has noted all the suggestions provided by the VCs and the final decision on UG/PG exams will be taken by the chief minister, considering these suggestions.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had announced the cancellation AP Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary exams 2020 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The exams were scheduled to be held from July 10 to 15 in which over 6.3 lakh students were supposed to appear.

The education minister had said, “The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed.”

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation, the chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided that it would be better to cancel the SSC examinations as was done in other states in the best interests of the students and their parents.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chinese Covid-19 vaccines cleared for final testing in UAE
Jun 24, 2020 10:24 IST
Video of a parrot obsessing over a doorknob will make you smile. Watch
Jun 24, 2020 10:22 IST
UN chief hopes Israel decides against West Bank annexation
Jun 24, 2020 10:22 IST
Asia Cup will go ahead in either Sri Lanka or UAE: PCB CEO
Jun 24, 2020 10:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.