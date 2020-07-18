Animation videos to aid leaning of students in Punjab govt schools

Sections
The state has already launched a campaign to provide online education to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Punjab government has launched an initiative to educate students using animation videos, a spokesperson for the school education department said here Friday, as traditional teaching-learning activities remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson said the department has now started efforts to impart better education to the students through animation videos. “The aim is to entertain the students as well as draw their better attention to studies so that they do not get bored while studying,” he said.

According to the spokesperson, these animation videos are being prepared by the teachers and the largest contribution is being made by IT teachers. These videos not only entertain students but also keep them connected with the subject, he said, adding the step has drawn praise from students and teachers.



