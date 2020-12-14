Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu, here’s direct link
Anna University final year re-exam results 2020: Candidates who have appeared for the Anna University final year re-exams can check their result online at aucoe.annauniv.edu.
Anna University final year re-exam results 2020: Anna University has declared the results of online re-exam for final year students on its official website.
Direct link to check Anna University final year re-exam results 2020.
How to check Anna University final year re-exam results 2020:
Visit the official website at aucoe.annauniv.edu
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “April / May 2020 Re-Examination Results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and login
The Anna University final year re-exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future use.