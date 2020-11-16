Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Anna University online supplementary exam schedule for final year released at annauniv.edu

Anna University online supplementary exam schedule for final year released at annauniv.edu

As per the schedule, the varsity will conduct the online final year supplementary exams for undergraduate courses from November 17 to 21, 2020, while online PG supplementary exams is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 21, 2020.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 11:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Candidates can check the examination schedule online at annauniv.edu. (HT file)

The Anna University, Chennai has released the schedule for online undergraduate and postgraduate final year supplementary exams on its official website.

Candidates can check the examination schedule online at annauniv.edu.

According to the notification released on November 7, only those candidates who were not able to appear for the online final year exams due to technical glitches and absentees will be able to appear for the online final year supplementary exams.

As per the schedule, the varsity will conduct the online final year supplementary exams for undergraduate courses from November 17 to 21, 2020, while online PG supplementary exams is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 21, 2020. The exam will be conducted in four slots from 10am to 5pm.

Direct link for Online final year supplementary exams for undergraduate courses

Direct link for Online final year supplementary exams for postgraduate courses

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Nov 16, 2020 09:56 IST
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Nov 16, 2020 09:33 IST
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Nov 16, 2020 09:56 IST
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
Nov 16, 2020 10:18 IST

latest news

Kedarnath temple closes for winter
Nov 16, 2020 11:05 IST
Covid-19: Jharkhand bans Chhath Puja in public water bodies
Nov 16, 2020 11:05 IST
Amit Shah, Nadda to attend ceremony as Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for 4th straight term
Nov 16, 2020 11:04 IST
Anna University online supplementary exam schedule for final year released at annauniv.edu
Nov 16, 2020 11:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.