AP CET 2020: Revised dates for EAMCET, PGCET and other exams announced, check here

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced the revised schedule for conducting various Common Entrance Tests-2020, for admission into various professional courses, from September 10 to October 5.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Amaravati

(PTI)

State Education Minister A Suresh said the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET would be held from September 17 to 25 (except 20), the Integrated CET on September 10 and 11.

The Post-Graduate CET would be held from September 28 to 30, Education CET on October 1 (forenoon) and Law CET (afternoon).

The AP PE CET would be conducted from October 2 to 5, the minister said.



These CETs were originally supposed to be conducted in July-August but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

