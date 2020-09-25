AP EAMCET 2020: Marks declaration form released, direct links here

Sections
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has uploaded the marks declaration form for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture and medical colleges of the state.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has uploaded the marks declaration form for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture and medical colleges of the state. AP EAMCET 2020 exam was conducted from September 17 to 25. Candidates who have taken the exam can take a print out of the form and fill in the details of marks obtained by the candidates in class 12th or equivalent examination.

Candidates have to fill in their name, father’s name, mother’s name, hall ticket number, mobile number, name of the qualifying exam, its hall ticket number and the marks obtained by them in that exam. They will also have to provide subject-wise marks details in the form.

Direct link of form for engineering course aspirants

Direct link of form for agriculture and medical course aspirants

After filling the form, candidates should enclose the attested copy of marks Memo (s) with Form and send it by E-Mail to apeamcet2020dm@gmail.com or Registered post or in person to The Convener, APEAMCET 2020 office, Administrative Building, Ground Floor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada -5333003 AP, in order to declare the APEAMCET 2020 ranks, reads the official notice.

